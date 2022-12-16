ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.50

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 833921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.00.

ProCook Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.