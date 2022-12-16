Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 214,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Professional by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 585.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

PFHD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,126. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $369.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

