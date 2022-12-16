Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.45. 180,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $591.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

