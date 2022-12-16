Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $39.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,035,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. 147,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

