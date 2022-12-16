Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $900,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEF traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $68.00. 16,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,023. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

