Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVX. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

EVX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $154.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

