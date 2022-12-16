Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,826. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

