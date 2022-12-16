Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $344.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,568. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.