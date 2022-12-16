Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,211. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

