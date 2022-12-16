Proton Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and $1.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,017,256 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,048,565 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

