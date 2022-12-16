Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 18,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

