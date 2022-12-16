Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

PRU stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

