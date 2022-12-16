PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

About PubMatic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

