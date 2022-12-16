Pure Storage (PSTG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $36.00.

12/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00.

11/30/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

11/25/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2022 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/22/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 52,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pure Storage by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

