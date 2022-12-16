PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $249.89

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.89 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.51). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.46), with a volume of 241,317 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.96. The company has a market capitalization of £753.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

