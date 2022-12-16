Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Issued By Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.