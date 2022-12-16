Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.56.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.7 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
