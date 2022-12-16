Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.