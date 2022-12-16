Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

