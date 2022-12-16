Qtum 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $216.70 million and $38.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00012428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.18 or 0.07022035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,455,246 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

