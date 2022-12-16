Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00013680 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $241.88 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.42 or 0.07079531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,454,794 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.