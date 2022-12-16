QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lifted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,755. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

