QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 6.2%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.59 and last traded at $80.83. 11,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 683,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

