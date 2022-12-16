Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 128,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $104.80.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

About Qurate Retail

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

