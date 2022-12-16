Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 54892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

