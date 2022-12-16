Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 54892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
