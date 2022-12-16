Radix Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $176.20 million and approximately $348,389.73 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,961,700,864 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

