Rakon Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $64.29 million and $62,931.64 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

