Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 887,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,827.3 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
RANJF remained flat at $59.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $73.04.
About Randstad
