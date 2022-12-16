Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and $5.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,827,877 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

