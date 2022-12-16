Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.13 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $893.90 or 0.05308243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00491864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.66 or 0.29143163 BTC.

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,827,877 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

