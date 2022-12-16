Raymond James Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $42.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

