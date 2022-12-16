RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

