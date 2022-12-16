RDA Financial Network Makes New $515,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.9 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

