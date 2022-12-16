RDA Financial Network Purchases 549 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RDA Financial Network owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

