Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

