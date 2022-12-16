Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

