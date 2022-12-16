Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 4.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 9,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.