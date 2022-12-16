Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

Ibstock Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

About Ibstock

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

