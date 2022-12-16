Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.
Ibstock Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
About Ibstock
