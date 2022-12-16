ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.82 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $3,663.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00407064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00017800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

