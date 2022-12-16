Render Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.84 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $123.94 million and $8.84 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

