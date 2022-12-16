Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Repsol from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Repsol stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31.
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
