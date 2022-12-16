Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.46 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $86.20 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014255 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00227493 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08947174 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $964,717.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

