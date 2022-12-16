Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 16th (ASC, BOO, DPW, G24, MC, PAH3, RB, SY1, SZU, ZAL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 16th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 590 ($7.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was given a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($789.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($63.16) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €114.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.50 ($16.32) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.80 ($15.58) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €29.00 ($30.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

