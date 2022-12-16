Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Metro (B4B3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Metro (ETR: B4B3) recently:

12/15/2022 – Metro was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/15/2022 – Metro was given a new €8.00 ($8.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2022 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($8.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/15/2022 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($9.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2022 – Metro was given a new €5.00 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/5/2022 – Metro was given a new €8.70 ($9.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2022 – Metro was given a new €8.83 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/7/2022 – Metro was given a new €5.00 ($5.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/24/2022 – Metro was given a new €7.00 ($7.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2022 – Metro was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2022 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($9.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.90 ($11.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of B4B3 traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.00 ($8.42). The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro AG has a 1 year low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of €11.60 ($12.21). The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million and a PE ratio of -25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.49 and its 200 day moving average is €7.78.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.