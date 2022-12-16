Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,440 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.39.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

QSR stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

