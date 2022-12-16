Richard N. Massey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.19. 4,785,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,949. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Alight’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.