Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.