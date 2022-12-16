Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
