Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.48. 307,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.