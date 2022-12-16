Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVDA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $422.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.