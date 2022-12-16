Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

