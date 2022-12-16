Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

